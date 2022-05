Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-1 win over the Reds.

Grichuk drove in the Rockies' first run of the day on a single in the first inning and capped off the scoring with his solo shot in the eighth, his first at Coors Field as a member of the home team. It was his third long ball in total this season, and Grichuk is now up to a .338 average which ranks sixth in the National League.