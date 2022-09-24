Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a 4-3 extra-inning victory over the Padres on Friday.

Grichuk went deep in the third inning off Sean Manaea to help power his team to victory for his 16th home run of the year. 2022 has been somewhat of a disappointing season for Grichuk. It appears that he will fall short of the 20-home run mark for the first time since 2016 despite playing in a hitter-friendly home park. Grichuk came into Friday's game slashing .164/.177/.279 in September.