Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters Friday that Grichuk (groin) will play in three more rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque over the weekend before returning to Colorado to be evaluated, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. "He's feeling good; he's tracking towards a return," Black said.

Grichuk has missed the entirety of the 2023 season while recovering from bilateral sports hernia surgery over the offseason. The outfielder has struggled over his first two games with Triple-A Albuquerque while going 1-for-8, but the stats really don't matter in a rehab assignment like this. Assuming a good report after he returns to Colorado, there's a good chance Grichuk returns to the Colorado lineup before the end of April.