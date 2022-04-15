site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not in Friday's lineup
Grichuk isn't starting Friday's game against the Cubs.
Grichuk had started in four of the first five games of the season, but he'll be out of the lineup for a second consecutive matchup. Sam Hilliard will start in center field and bat seventh.
