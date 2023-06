Grichuk is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar, Brenton Doyle and Nolan Jones will start across the outfield versus the Diamondbacks and right-hander Zach Davies. Charlie Blackmon (bereavement) is back in the DH role. Grichuk has delivered a robust .351/.410/.489 batting line in 25 games since returning April 29 from offseason hernia surgery, though he's slugged only one home run to date.