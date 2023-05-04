Grichuk is not in the lineup Thursday versus the Brewers.
Grichuk has produced a robust .500/.563/.643 batting line in 16 plate appearances since returning last week from offseason hernia surgery, but he'll grab a day of rest as the Rockies finish out their three-game set with Milwaukee. Jurickson Profar, Brenton Doyle and Kris Bryant are starting across the outfield.
