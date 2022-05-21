site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Not starting in matinee
Grichuk isn't starting in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Grichuk started in the last four games and went 5-for-16 with a home run, five RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat seventh during Saturday's matinee.
