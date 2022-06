Grichuk isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Grichuk was scheduled to get a day off Tuesday before the matchup was postponed, but he'll be out of the lineup during Wednesday's matinee. Sam Hilliard, Yonathan Daza and Connor Joe will start in the outfield from left to right.