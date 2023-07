Grichuk is out of the lineup Tuesday due to a groin issue, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

This update helps to explain why Grichuk has appeared in only one game since the All-Star break, but he was spotted running the bases Tuesday afternoon in Colorado and should be able to return to action soon. Brenton Doyle will cover center field and bat ninth for the Rockies on Tuesday night against the visiting Astros.