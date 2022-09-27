site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Grichuk is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants.
Grichuk will step out of the lineup Tuesday after he started the last six games and went 4-for-25. Michael Toglia will take over in the outfield and bat sixth for the series opener in San Francisco.
