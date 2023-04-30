Grichuk went 2-for-4 Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Grichuk made his season debut after returning from sports hernia surgery. He batted sixth in the lineup while playing left field, and he should maintain an everyday role in the Rockies' outfield. Grichuk struggled in his first full season in Colorado in 2022, as he managed just an 88 wRC+ and .315 wOBA across 538 plate appearances.
