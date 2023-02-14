Grichuk revealed Tuesday to MLB.com's Thomas Harding that he had surgery for a bilateral sports hernia earlier this month.

Grichuk is likely to be unavailable for Opening Day because this type of procedure often requires at least six weeks of rest and rehab. The issue flared up as he was beginning to raise the intensity of his offseason work in January. "It was one of those things that was not going to get better, and it was a matter of when was it going to get worse," Grichuk said Tuesday in Rockies camp. "I'd much rather miss spring training, get back late spring and miss only a little bit of [regular-season] time than try to play through the grind."