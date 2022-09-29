site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Remains on bench Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grichuk (illness) isn't starting Thursday against San Francisco, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Grichuk was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to flu-like symptoms, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive game Thursday. Yonathan Daza is starting in center field and leading off.
