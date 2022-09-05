Grichuk is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.
Grichuk will get a breather for the second game in a row after he was previously on the bench for the nightcap of Sunday's doubleheader in Cincinnati. Garrett Hampson will spell Grichuk in the outfield, with Sean Bouchard and Charlie Blackmon flanking Hampson in left and right field, respectively.
