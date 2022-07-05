site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Retreats to bench again
Grichuk is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, according to Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com.
Grichuk hit just .203 over his last 23 games, so he will sit for the second time in three days. Yonathan Daza will again replace Grichuk in the lineup.
