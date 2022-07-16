site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Riding pine Saturday
Grichuk isn't starting Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Grichuk will get a breather after he went 6-for-13 with four doubles, four RBI and two runs over the last three games. Sam Hilliard is taking over in center field and batting eighth.
