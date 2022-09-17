Grichuk isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.
Grichuk will get a breather after he went 1-for-12 with two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza is taking over in center field and batting second.
