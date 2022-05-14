Grichuk isn't starting Saturday against the Royals, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Grichuk went 0-for-4 with a run, a walk and a strikeout in Friday's series opener against the Royals, and he'll be out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last six games. Yonathan Daza will start in center field and bat eighth.
