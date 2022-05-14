Grichuk went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Friday against the Royals.
Grichuk returned from a two-game absence caused by a stomach bug. However, he wasn't able to break out of his slump, and he's now gone hitless in five of his last six games while striking out at a 44 percent clip. Despite his recent woes, Grichuk is still hitting .269/.317/.430 with 16 RBI and 13 runs scored across 101 plate appearances.
