Grichuk went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Grichuk singled in the second and fourth innings and scored both times. On the latter occasion, he stole second base for his second theft of the season. Across his last 11 starts -- six of which have come at home -- Grichuk has maintained a .302 batting average with a home run, nine RBI and five runs scored.