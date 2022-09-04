Grichuk is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Reds.
He'll get a breather for the final contest of the series after going 1-for-5 with two strikeouts in the Rockies' 8-4 win in Game 1. Garrett Hampson will pick up a start in the outfield in Game 2 in Grichuk's stead.
