Grichuk is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Grichuk finds himself as the odd man out of a crowded Colorado outfield for the second time in four days, with rookie Brenton Doyle's hot run at the plate having earned the latter a look in a near-everyday role in center field. Manager Bud Black will still likely look to rest Doyle, Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant and Jurickson Profar around once per week, so Grichuk should still continue to get a handful of starts per week while rotating between any of the three outfield spots and designated hitter.