Grichuk went 1-for-7 with a walk and a two-run home run across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres.

Grichuk did his damage in the opening game of the day, taking Yu Darvish yard for his 10th homer of the season. Grichuk has hit well in his last 18 games, maintaining a .303 average with two home runs, 17 RBI and eight runs scored. That's improved his line to .253/.297/.410 across 347 plate appearances for the campaign.