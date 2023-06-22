Grichuk went 2-for-4 with one double, a solo homer, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's loss against the Reds.

Grichuk's solo home run in the top of the fourth put the Rockies up 3-0 as the team fought to avoid its eighth consecutive loss. Unfortunately, the Reds would storm back to take a 5-3 lead in the eighth inning as Colorado's offense went ice cold, though the right fielder put forth his best effort, reaching base again on a double in the ninth before being left stranded to close out the contest. Grichuk has now recorded two hits in two of his last four games, though his average for the month of June still sits at just .219 following Wednesday's performance.