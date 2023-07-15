Grichuk went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Yankees.

The Rockies got good production from the No. 6 spot in the lineup Friday, with both Grichuk and pinch hitter Nolan Jones going deep. Grichuk has turned up his power of late, with all but one of his five homers coming since June 21, including three of them in July. The veteran outfielder has added a reliable .300/.364/.473 slash line, 22 RBI, 33 runs scored, a stolen base, 18 doubles and a triple over 225 plate appearances.