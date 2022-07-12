Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Padres.

Grichuk has hit safely in only three of 10 games in July, though two of those have been multi-hit efforts. He had a solo home run in the seventh inning, followed by a single and a run in the ninth in Monday's narrow loss. The outfielder is up to a .244/.283/.389 slash line with nine homers, 37 RBI, 31 runs scored, two stolen bases and 11 doubles through 74 contests. While hit slash line doesn't pop off the page, he's maintained a steady role between center field and right field for much of the season.