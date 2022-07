Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Grichuk's steal was his first in nearly two months -- he last recorded a theft May 28. He's also hit safely in four straight games for the first time since a seven-game streak from June 14-21. The outfielder has a fairly uninteresting .249/.295/.394 slash line with nine home runs, 43 RBI, 34 runs scored and three steals through 84 contests, though he continues to see regular playing time in center field.