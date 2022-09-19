Grichuk isn't starting Monday against the Giants, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.
Grichuk went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a strikeout during Sunday's series finale against the Cubs, but he'll get a breather for the second time in the last three games. Yonathan Daza is starting in center field and batting second.
