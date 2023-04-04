Rockies manager Bud Black said Saturday that Grichuk (groin) is taking part in hitting, running and fielding work at the team's spring training complex in Arizona without issue, MLB.com reports.

Grichuk has yet to resume playing in simulated games at the complex in Arizona or a minor-league affiliate, however, and until he does, his return from the 10-day injured list shouldn't be viewed as imminent. The 31-year-old opened the season on the shelf after he underwent bilateral sports hernia surgery in February, resulting in him sitting out the Rockies' entire Cactus League slate. He'll likely need multiple simulated games or minor-league rehab games to get his timing back at the plate before Colorado gives him the green light to come off the IL. Once activated, Grichuk could supplant Yonathan Daza as the team's primary center fielder.