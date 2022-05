Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.

Grichuk took Kyle Finnegan yard in the seventh inning to record his fourth home run of the season. Each of those long balls have come in his last 11 starts, during which time he's also tallied 10 RBI and eight runs scored. Overall, Grichuk is hitting .315/.363/.479 with 15 RBI and 10 runs scored across 80 plate appearances.