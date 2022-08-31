Grichuk went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's win over Atlanta.
With two hits Tuesday, Grichuk extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He is batting .385 in that stretch but has only three extra-base hits. Manager Bud Black has slotted Grichuk in the leadoff spot more in recent games, and it is possible the outfielder has changed his approach to hit for more average. Whatever the case, Grichuk has the hot hand and is worth starting in most leagues as long as he stays atop the Colorado lineup.