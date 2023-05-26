Grichuk went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.
Grichuk has four multi-hit games in his last eight contests. While he hasn't hit for much power yet, the 31-year-old outfielder has been making solid contact, slashing .342/.402/.466 with a homer and seven RBI in 82 plate appearances. While his batting average will almost certainly regress, Grichuk should see an uptick in power while receiving regular at-bats in the middle of Colorado's lineup.
