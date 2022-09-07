Grichuk went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's extra-innings win against the Brewers.

Grichuk took Peter Strzelecki deep for a solo shot with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, tying the game at 6-6. He later launched a three-run walk-off homer in the 10th frame, scoring teammates Yonathan Daza and Charlie Blackmon in the process. The outfielder has now gone deep 15 times this season and the blasts ended a 13-game homerless streak. Since August 19, Grichuk has produced at least one hit in 13 out of 16 games, batting .317 with three home runs, six RBI and nine runs over 60 at-bats.