Rockies' Rayan Gonzalez: Back on rehab assignment
Gonzalez (elbow) has held opponents scoreless in four of five appearances since resuming his rehab assignment with Double-A Hartford.
Gonzalez underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2017 and appeared to be nearing a full return to action before encountering a minor setback in early June. The lone runs he allowed were courtesy of a two-run homer and he has three walks in that span, so he's still a bit away from being fully ready to return to action.
