Gonzalez (elbow) made his first rehab appearance at High-A Lancaster on Friday, tossing a perfect 10-pitch seventh inning.

Gonzalez is just under 14 months removed from Tommy John surgery and will likely require several outings at Lancaster before moving up to Double-A Hartford, the level he finished at during his last healthy season in 2016. Once Gonzalez's rehab window expires, he'll presumably be activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Hartford.