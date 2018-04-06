Gonzalez (elbow) is nearing a rehab assignment, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gonzalez is still recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in March of 2017. It appears as if his rehab has been going off without a hitch thus far, but it doesn't seem like he'll be back to full action for another few weeks or so.

