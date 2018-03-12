Gonzalez (elbow) was placed on the 60-day DL on Monday.

Rayan Gonzalez is in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in March of 2017, so placing him on the DL was a procedural move to make room on the roster for Carlos Gonzalez. Rayan Gonzalez most recently pitched at Double-A Hartford in 2016, where he posted a 3.12 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 46 games (52 innings).