Gonzalez (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Hartford, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Gonzalez continues to work his way back to regular duty following Tommy John surgery he underwent in early 2017. He recently threw 23 pitches in a Double-A game, although he also allowed four runs on a pair of homers in that outing. He will likely need to throw in back-to-back games before returning from the disabled list for the Yard Goats.

