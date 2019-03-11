Rockies' Rayan Gonzalez: Sent to minors
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
The 28-year-old has never pitched above Double-A, so he wasn't likely to open on the big-league roster. He'll earn a promotion despite recording a 5.19 ERA in 17.1 innings for Double-A Hartford last season.
