Gonzalez (elbow) has had his return pushed back slightly following a setback Sunday, Nick Groke of The Athletic Denver reports.

Gonzalez has been making rehab appearances at Double-A Hartford, but he'll be forced to take it slow after experiencing a setback; he's been recovering from Tommy John surgery since March of 2017. Manager Bud Black called it "minor" and that his return will only be slightly delayed. Gonzalez is expected to contribute out of the bullpen upon his return.