Rockies' Rico Garcia: Candidate to start Tuesday
Garcia could be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Garcia was scratched from his scheduled start for the Isotopes on Monday, making it appear as though he'll be promoted to the big-league club in time for Tuesday's clash. He'd take the place of German Marquez, who was sent to the 10-day injured list Monday due to arm inflammation.
