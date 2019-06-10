Garcia (8-1) picked up a win for Double-A Hartford on Sunday, giving up three hits and one earned run over six innings, striking out four and walking three in a 3-1 victory for the Yard Goats.

It was a lights-out week for the right-hander, who nearly spearheaded a combined no-hitter in his last start before following that up with another excellent outing Sunday. Through 67 innings, he's now in the top five in the Eastern League in all three pitching triple crown categories with eight wins, a 1.88 ERA and 85 strikeouts.