Rockies' Rico Garcia: Dominates in Double-A
Garcia fired six hitless innings for Double-A Hartford on Tuesday, striking out 11 and walking none in a 3-0 victory.
The right-hander was utterly dominant as the Yard Goats nearly tossed a combined no-hitter, only to have it controversially broken up by a bunt single in the ninth inning. That doesn't take away from the fabulous effort by Garcia, who is lighting it up in Double-A to the tune of a 7-1 record, a 1.92 ERA and an 81:18 K:BB over 61 innings. He's established himself as a prospect to watch in the Rockies' system and could find himself in line for a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque sooner rather than later should he continue to dominate like this.
