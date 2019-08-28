Garcia (0-1) took the loss against Boston on Tuesday, pitching five innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out two.

Garcia was called up Tuesday to make the first major-league appearance of his career, but it certainly did not play out as he hoped. The 25-year-old struck out Mookie Betts to begin the game but walked the next batter and proceeded to give up a two-out run-scoring single to J.D. Martinez. Things didn't get any easier the rest of the night, as Garcia served up a trio of homers while issuing four more walks before departing after five innings facing a six-run deficit. Despite the difficult debut, Garcia is likely to stick in the rotation with the Rockies' staff ravaged by injuries. He's next scheduled to take on Pittsburgh in Colorado on Sunday.