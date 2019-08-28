Rockies' Rico Garcia: Falters in big-league debut
Garcia (0-1) took the loss against Boston on Tuesday, pitching five innings and giving up six runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out two.
Garcia was called up Tuesday to make the first major-league appearance of his career, but it certainly did not play out as he hoped. The 25-year-old struck out Mookie Betts to begin the game but walked the next batter and proceeded to give up a two-out run-scoring single to J.D. Martinez. Things didn't get any easier the rest of the night, as Garcia served up a trio of homers while issuing four more walks before departing after five innings facing a six-run deficit. Despite the difficult debut, Garcia is likely to stick in the rotation with the Rockies' staff ravaged by injuries. He's next scheduled to take on Pittsburgh in Colorado on Sunday.
More News
-
Rockies' Rico Garcia: Promoted to big leagues•
-
Rockies' Rico Garcia: Likely starter Tuesday with callup•
-
Rockies' Rico Garcia: Candidate to start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Rico Garcia: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Rico Garcia: Caps off dominant week with win•
-
Rockies' Rico Garcia: Dominates in Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...