The Rockies will select Garcia's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, William Boor of MLB.com reports. He's expected to draw the start in his major-league debut.

One of the more well-regarded arms in the Colorado system, Garcia's long-term fantasy outlook is hindered by calling Coors Field his home park. The 25-year-old won't be eased into the majors with a soft outing, as he'll draw a home start against a Red Sox offense that ranks fifth in the big leagues in terms of wRC+ (111). The right-hander, who posted a 4.23 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 132:47 K:BB across 123.1 innings between Albuquerque and Double-A Hartford, will assume the rotation spot of German Marquez (arm), who was placed on the 10-day injured list a day earlier.