Rockies' Rico Garcia: Promoted to Triple-A
Garcia has been promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque, William Boor of MLB.com reports.
Garcia was dominating for Double-A Hartford, so the Rockies will bump him up a level and see what he can do in the Pacific Coast League. The 25-year-old went 8-2 with a sparkling 1.85 ERA and an 87:23 K:BB in 13 starts for the YardGoats.
