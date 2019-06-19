Garcia has been promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque, William Boor of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was dominating for Double-A Hartford, so the Rockies will bump him up a level and see what he can do in the Pacific Coast League. The 25-year-old went 8-2 with a sparkling 1.85 ERA and an 87:23 K:BB in 13 starts for the YardGoats.

More News
Our Latest Stories