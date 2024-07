The Rockies optioned Pint to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Pint made his 2024 debut Saturday, allowing two runs across two-thirds of an inning against the White Sox and will return to the minors without making another appearance. The 26-year-old will yield his spot on the active roster to Peter Lambert. Pint owns a 3.18 ERA across 17 innings with Albuquerque this season.