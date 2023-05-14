The Rockies plan to recall Pint from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Sunday's game against the Phillies, Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports reports.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, Pint has finally reached the big leagues after spending seven seasons in the minors and even retiring for a brief period in 2021. The 25-year-old right-hander made the conversion to full-time relief duty upon ending his retirement and pitched well enough between stops at Albuquerque and Double-A Hartford to earn a 40-man roster spot this offseason. Though he's turned in a 7.41 ERA and 2.06 WHIP in 17 innings at Albuquerque in 2023, Pint has had the misfortune of pitching in some hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League parks and has still struck out 27.9 percent of the batters he's faced for all of his struggles. Pint will likely be ticketed for low-leverage work out of the bullpen during his first stint in the majors.