Rockies' Riley Pint: Leaves with forearm injury
Pint left his start for Low-A Asheville on Sunday with an arm injury, MiLB.com reports.
Pint gave up five runs (three earned) in his opening start of the season. He left with the team's trainer after recording just one out and has been diagnosed with a forearm injury. A "forearm injury" is often the vague diagnosis that precedes a much more serious issue, though there hasn't yet been word on the severity of this particular injury. Pint's big arm made him the fourth-overall pick in the 2016 draft, though he's yet to put things together as a professional, with a 5.59 ERA through 130.1 minor-league innings.
