Rockies manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Pint is dealing with a mild oblique strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Pint apparently experienced the injury during a workout Tuesday, though because the right-hander was able to finish the session despite some discomfort, Black is hopeful he won't miss too much time during camp. Pint was added to the Rockies' 40-man roster over the winter, but since he's made just three career appearances above the Double-A level, he doesn't appear to be a serious candidate to make Colorado's Opening Day roster even if he quickly moves past the injury.